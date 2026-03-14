1 killed, 2 arrested in Denton shooting

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The Brief Denton police said one person was killed, and two people were arrested after a shooting early Saturday morning. Edwin Cain, 39, and 20-year-old Joy Jones were charged with murder. The victim was identified as 48-year-old Dwayne Maurice Darden.



Denton police said two people were arrested after an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

What we know:

Police responded to the 400 block of East Prairie Street around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, where they found a man in the middle of the street shot.

The man, later identified as 48-year-old Dwayne Maurice Darden, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, witnesses said Darden was approached by a man, who police identified as 39-year-old Edwin Cain, and the two began to argue before the argument turned physical.

Police said that's when 20-year-old Joy Jones got out of a vehicle and shot Darden several times. Jones and Cain then left the scene. Police said witnesses reported Darden had previous incidents with the pair.

What we don't know:

Cain and Jones were each charged with murder. A bond has not been set for either of them.