Irving runners on high alert after reports of 2 female joggers being attacked

Irving police are investigating whether two reported attacks in the past week are related.

Two women say they were attacked on a trail at a park near the Las Colinas neighborhood. Both say their attacker was a man with dreadlocks.

The news has others who frequent the trail on high alert.

Meghan O’Gorman knows the Campion Trail at the Sam Houston Trail Park like the back of her hand. She was shocked to learn two women in the past week reported they were assaulted while walking on the same trail she always considered safe.

O’Gorman has been a part of the Irving Running Club for nearly a decade.

"We meet together. We run together, and it never crosses my mind," she said.

The group normally meets up on Tuesdays at Campion Trail. But this past Tuesday, they were in Coppell.

Meanwhile, Tuesday around 7 p.m., Irving police responded to Campion Trail when a jogger called 911 claiming a man grabbed her from behind and dragged her to the ground.

The woman told police she started screaming, and the man immediately took off. Multiple people then called 911.

Officers were not able to locate the attacker.

"As a female runner and someone who will run by herself, it’s something now to take into consideration with safety," O’Gorman said.

After Tuesday’s assault was made public by police, a second woman came forward saying the same thing happened to her last week. Spoke to detectives on Wednesday.

Both victims reported being attacked by a young Black man with dreadlocks. Police are now investigating whether the two assaults are related.

Anyone with information on the incidents is urged to contact Irving police.

In the meantime, there will be increased patrols along the trail.