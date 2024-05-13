Campaign emphasizes importance of normalizing mental health care

Mental health advocates are asking people across the country to pause and normalize their psychological well-being.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness launched the "Take the Moment" campaign as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

It encourages Americans to prioritize and talk about their mental well-being without guilt or shame.

NAMI North Texas said it’s important to note feelings of anxiety or depression can be temporary, but there can be indications of more serious mental health issues.

"Everybody goes through highs and lows. We all have up times and down times, times when we're struggling, when we're sad. I think persistence is a big part of it. If you have something, a difference in your behavior or your feelings or your mood and it persists, and then becomes possibly interfering with your day-to-day activities and your normal life, then that's definitely something that you want to get checked out," said Kasey Smith, the director of community partnerships for NAMI North Texas.

NAMI North Texas will hold a walk and fundraiser this Saturday at Riders Field in Frisco.

There will be information about a variety of mental health resources available on-site.

LINK: www.naminorthtexas.org