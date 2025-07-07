Fort Worth children hold lemonade stand to aid flood-devastated Camp Mystic
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two Fort Worth children are raising money for Camp Mystic through a lemonade stand, two weeks after one of them attended the camp, which was severely impacted by deadly floods in Central Texas.
What we know:
Cannon and Corrigan Camp, siblings from Fort Worth, set up a lemonade stand Sunday to help raise money for Camp Mystic. Corrigan attended the camp two weeks ago, and her brother, Cannon, went to a boys' camp in the same area.
"It makes me feel very sad for the people that were at Camp Mystic," Corrigan said, expressing her feelings about the floods.
She also baked cookies inspired by Camp Mystic to sell to neighbors, hoping to contribute to recovery efforts. Corrigan noted that the camp's owner makes homemade cookies for cabin inspection winners, and she based her cookies on that tradition.
"Everyone should help, and they're being very generous to help us," Corrigan added. The children plan to continue fundraising for a boys' camp in the area that was also affected by the flooding.
Camp Mystic Flooding Impact
Officials with Camp Mystic have confirmed 27 campers and counselors died in the flooding on the Guadalupe River this past weekend.
"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly," the camp wrote in a message on its website. The camp did not specify how many of the deceased were campers and how many were counselors. At last check, at least 10 girls from Camp Mystic were still missing.
For the July 4th weekend flooding across Central Texas, the overall death toll stands at 82. Most of these deaths occurred in Kerr County, where at least 68 people have died, including 28 children. Over the holiday weekend, officials reported that crews were able to rescue more than 850 people.
Reflecting on the River
What they're saying:
Recalling his time at the Guadalupe River two weeks ago, before the devastating floods, Cannon said, "The river is quiet most of the time... cold too and kind of clear."
The Source: Information in this article comes from an interview with the children and previous FOX 4 coverage.