Camp Mystic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following deadly Texas flash flood investigation

The Brief Camp Mystic has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following a wave of wrongful death and negligence lawsuits from grieving families. The filing comes days after a Texas legislative report detailed severe evacuation failures during the July 2025 flash flood that killed 27 campers and staff. It remains unknown how this restructuring will affect the families' pending civil litigation or the ultimate future of the historic property.



Camp Mystic, the Texas Hill Country girls' summer camp where 27 campers and staff members died during a catastrophic flash flood last summer, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Camp Mystic files for bankruptcy

What we know:

The voluntary petition was filed Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The filing comes less than a week after a joint committee of the Texas Legislature released a 115-page investigative report detailing a series of safety and evacuation failures by camp leadership during the July 4, 2025, disaster.

In paperwork filed with the court in Houston, the camp listed its debt as exceeding $10 million. The camp along the Guadalupe River said it had assets in the range of $100,001 to $500,000.

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According to federal court records, the business bankruptcy filing includes Hunt, Texas-based Camp Mystic, LLC, alongside three affiliated entities: Natural Fountains Properties, Inc., Mystic Camps Family Partnership, Ltd., and Mystic Camps Management, LLC.

The historic camp has faced a wave of high-profile wrongful death and negligence lawsuits from grieving families following the tragedy. The litigation accused the camp’s owners, the Eastland family, of concealing the property’s severe flood risks and failing to implement basic emergency protocols.

In March, a Travis County district judge ordered the camp to preserve all flood-damaged areas along the Guadalupe River as evidence, blocking any demolition or reconstruction while the civil suits proceed.

Last week's state investigative report concluded that the camp lacked state-compliant written emergency plans, failed to respond to hours of advance storm alerts, and confiscated counselors' cellphones without providing backup radio communications. Longtime camp director Dick Eastland was among the 28 people killed when the SUV he was using to attempt an emergency evacuation was swept away by the surging river.

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The camp withdrew its application for a 2026 summer operating license in April following sharp criticism from state lawmakers.

The Chapter 11 filing indicates the entities intend to undergo financial reorganization under complex docket procedures. Court records list the case as having assets available for eventual distribution to creditors, which often includes plaintiffs holding legal claims against a debtor.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher M. Lopez has been assigned to oversee the bankruptcy proceedings. The camp is represented by Dallas-based attorney Martin A. Sosland of Vartabedian Katz Hester & Haynes LLP.

Representatives for Camp Mystic did not immediately return requests for comment on how the bankruptcy filing will affect the pending civil litigation or the future of the nearly century-old property.