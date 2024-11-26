Here's how many Californians moved to Texas last year

article

Not only do Texans like to stay in Texas, but Californians like to move to Texas, according to the Fall 2024 Texas Relocation Report from Texas Realtors.

For the second year in a row, 8.1 percent of people in the U.S. who moved state-to-state moved to Texas. The net gain in the Texas population from such moves was about 133,000, with roughly 479,000 people moving out of Texas and approximately 612,000 moving in.

A total of 94,000 Californians moved to Texas in 2023, according to the U.S. Census, making it the number one location for people leaving the Golden State.

California was also the number one destination for people leaving Texas. 39,000 Texans moved to the California in 2023.

California and Texas exchanged more residents with each other than with any other state, leading to a net gain for Texas of about 55,000 former Californians.

Florida traded the second-most movers with Texas, leading to the second-highest net gain for Texas of an estimated 13,000 people.

The highest net losses of Texas residents to other states were to Colorado and North Carolina.

Within Texas, about 3,356,000 people moved from one residence to another. That was the highest number of people who moved within any state. Texas also had the highest percentage (11.14 percent) of movers within a state.