California wildfires 1 year later: Flower Mound family still grieving loss of LA home

The Brief It's been one year since wildfires ravaged southern California. A Flower Mound family tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager they're still grieving the loss of their home to those fires. 89-year-old Bobbie Roberts is leaning on faith to help her through the tragedy.



Pamela and Bobbie Roberts lost their LA home in last year's wildfires.

Bobbie Roberts is leaning on her faith.

"I am going to sing the goodness of God because he led us through that fire," she said.

Flower Mound has been her safe haven for the past year while living with her daughter, Pamela. The 89-year-old moved in after the home she purchased in 1965 was burned to the ground during last year’s devastating California wildfires.

"Here I am thinking one day they are going to come and have that home. Here I am living with her down in Texas," Bobbie Roberts told FOX 4. "I mean it's just unreal. Through it all trying to start our lives all over."

The backstory:

Featured article

We first met Pamela Roberts in January 2025 at a town hall meeting in Southern California. Fox 4 was on the ground assisting our Los Angeles colleagues with wildfire coverage.

Pamela flew there from North Texas to get answers about what happened to her childhood home.

"It's just hard. It's too much to process," Roberts said.

The mug Roberts was able to salvage from her LA home.

The family was only able to salvage a few items, including Bobbie's husband's urn and a mug she gifted him.

"It says I love you with all your imperfections," Roberts told FOX 4. "As I stood there, I couldn't cry. I couldn't. It’s like I was numb."

Big picture view:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 9: A view of flames at the mountain as seen from Topanga Canyon near Pacific Palisades in Topanga, Los Angeles, California, United States on January 9, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire has forced 180,000 people to evacua Expand

The deadly Eaton fire wiped out Roberts' Altadena neighborhood. 19 people were killed in the wind-driven wildfire. More than nine thousand structures were destroyed. And the majority of the hillside is still empty today.

Many are faced with incredible hurdles in an unpredictable and slow-moving process: insurance, permits, and affordability.

What's next:

The Roberts hope to rebuild, but it remains a question mark.

"Even though we say it’s a lot, if we reflect, when we reflect, we have had everything we needed a day in their life," Roberts said. "It's not just the house that we will remember. It's everything that went with it."

Bobbie reminds us healing doesn't have a finish line.

"The Lord gave me Isaiah 46:4 just as clear. He said, "Don’t worry my daughter, even when we are old and grey, I will be with you. I will carry you. I made you. I will rescue you." God is just replacing everything with himself."