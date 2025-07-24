California avocado rock shrimp and citrus ceviche recipe from Chef Kent Rathbun

Ingredients:

4 cups rock shrimp shelled

2 teaspoons habanero pepper stem, seeds and membrane removed, brunoise

1 cup pink grapefruit segments skin and seeds removed, *Supremes

1 cup orange segments skin and seeds removed, *Supremes

1/4 cup lime segments skin removed,*Supremes

4 tablespoons hibiscus vinegar

1 tablespoon Falksalt Crystal Flakes natural sea salt

4 each California avocados peeled, seeded and cut in chunks 1/2" x 1/2"

1/4 cup cilantro leaves picked, washed and dried

4 tablespoons crushed dried bananas

Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl, mix together rock shrimp, habanero pepper, grapefruit, orange and lime segments, hibiscus vinegar and sea salt. Let marinate for two hours.

2. Once shrimp has marinated for two hours add avocado and cilantro leaves.

3. Serve in a chilled martini glass or clear glass bowl. Garnish with crushed dried bananas and serve.

Note *There are many videos online demonstrating Supremes techniques*

