Wylie man accused of killing Louisiana college student during fraternity hazing ritual
A Wylie man was arrested and charged in Louisiana for the death of a fraternity pledge during a hazing ritual.
Police say three men wearing boxing gloves punched a pledge member in the chest several times before he had a seizure and died.
What we know:
23-year-old Caleb McCray, of Wylie, is now charged with felony criminal hazing and manslaughter.
Investigators say McCray is only the first arrest connected to the death of a 20-year-old Southern University student after an off-campus fraternity hazing ritual.
"Detectives have interviewed over a dozen people and executed multiple search warrants to gather as much information as possible," said Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse during a Friday press conference.
The backstory:
In the early morning hours of Feb. 26, junior engineering student and marching band member Caleb Wilson was dropped off at the emergency room by a group of men who stated he collapsed while playing basketball.
The group left before officers arrived at the hospital.
"Caleb Wilson died as a direct result of a hazing incident where he was punched in the chest multiple times while pledging Omega Psi Phi Fraternity," said Chief Morse.
Detectives learned the basketball story was a lie.
Instead, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4, Wilson and eight other pledges arrived at a warehouse and changed into gray sweatpants.
Police say they stood in a line "and were each punched four times with boxing gloves by at least three individuals."
One of the fraternity members was McCray, a recent Southern University graduate.
The report states Wilson "appeared to suffer a seizure and lose control of his bodily function".
Police added that "Wilson's clothing was changed prior to his arrival at the hospital," where he later died.
Big picture view:
The loss has deeply hurt the Southern University campus.
Wilson played the trumpet for the school’s well-known marching band, the Human Jukebox.
This week, the university band held a vigil honoring him, hoping to lift up Wilson's family with love and support.
What they're saying:
In a statement sent to FOX 4, McCray’s attorney says he maintains his client's innocence and is still reviewing all evidence.
What's next:
Southern University also announced its pausing membership intake for all campus organizations while multiple investigations move forward.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Friday's press conference and court documents obtained by FOX 4.