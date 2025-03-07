Wylie man accused of killing Louisiana college student during fraternity hazing ritual

The Brief 23-year-old Caleb McCray, of Wylie, is now charged with felony criminal hazing and manslaughter in the death of a Baton Rouge college student. Police say McCray and two other Omega Psi Phi Fraternity members punched 20-year-old Caleb Wilson several times in the chest while wearing boxing gloves before he had a seizure and died. Police believe Wilson was killed during a hazing ritual for the Southern University fraternity. Baton Rouge police say more arrests are forthcoming.



A Wylie man was arrested and charged in Louisiana for the death of a fraternity pledge during a hazing ritual.

Police say three men wearing boxing gloves punched a pledge member in the chest several times before he had a seizure and died.

What we know:

23-year-old Caleb McCray, of Wylie, is now charged with felony criminal hazing and manslaughter.

Investigators say McCray is only the first arrest connected to the death of a 20-year-old Southern University student after an off-campus fraternity hazing ritual.

"Detectives have interviewed over a dozen people and executed multiple search warrants to gather as much information as possible," said Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse during a Friday press conference.

The backstory:

In the early morning hours of Feb. 26, junior engineering student and marching band member Caleb Wilson was dropped off at the emergency room by a group of men who stated he collapsed while playing basketball.

The group left before officers arrived at the hospital.

"Caleb Wilson died as a direct result of a hazing incident where he was punched in the chest multiple times while pledging Omega Psi Phi Fraternity," said Chief Morse.

Detectives learned the basketball story was a lie.

Instead, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4, Wilson and eight other pledges arrived at a warehouse and changed into gray sweatpants.

Police say they stood in a line "and were each punched four times with boxing gloves by at least three individuals."

One of the fraternity members was McCray, a recent Southern University graduate.

The report states Wilson "appeared to suffer a seizure and lose control of his bodily function".

Police added that "Wilson's clothing was changed prior to his arrival at the hospital," where he later died.

Big picture view:

The loss has deeply hurt the Southern University campus.

Wilson played the trumpet for the school’s well-known marching band, the Human Jukebox.

This week, the university band held a vigil honoring him, hoping to lift up Wilson's family with love and support.

What they're saying:

In a statement sent to FOX 4, McCray’s attorney says he maintains his client's innocence and is still reviewing all evidence.

What's next:

Southern University also announced its pausing membership intake for all campus organizations while multiple investigations move forward.