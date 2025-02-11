Expand / Collapse search

'Rasta Pasta' and 'Surf + Turf Suya' recipe from Café Nubia

Published  February 11, 2025 11:44am CST
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

How to make 'Rasta Pasta' & Surf + Turf Suya

KC Nnamani, co-owner of Cafe Nubia, joins Good Day to show viewers how to make two of their popular dishes. Cafe Nubia will have a special Valentine's Day night with live music, dancers, gourmet food and drinks.

Suya Wet Seasoning Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Suya
  • 2 oz Curry seasoning
  • 2 oz Roasted Garlic Puree
  • 2 oz Onion powder
  • 2 oz Ginger
  • 2 oz Thyme
  • 2 oz Chicken Seasoning
  • 2 oz Red Chili pepper
  • 1 white onion
  • 1 red onion
  • 5 Bay leaves
  • 1 qt Garlic oil
  • 1 bunch cilantro

Directions:

1. Add ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

Rasta Pasta Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 8 qts Heavy Cream
  • 1 cup paprika
  • 3 onions chopped
  • 12 tsp thyme
  • 1/2 cup dried oregano
  • 1/2 cup granulated garlic
  • 1/4 cup pepper
  • 1 cup cajun seasoning
  • 1/4 chili flake
  • 1/2 can of canned tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup jamaican jerk seasoning

Directions:

1. In a sucae pan, bring the heavy cream to a boil.
2. Add all the rest of the ingredients
3. Reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes or until thick in consistency

Good Day Recipes