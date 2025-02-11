'Rasta Pasta' and 'Surf + Turf Suya' recipe from Café Nubia
Suya Wet Seasoning Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Suya
- 2 oz Curry seasoning
- 2 oz Roasted Garlic Puree
- 2 oz Onion powder
- 2 oz Ginger
- 2 oz Thyme
- 2 oz Chicken Seasoning
- 2 oz Red Chili pepper
- 1 white onion
- 1 red onion
- 5 Bay leaves
- 1 qt Garlic oil
- 1 bunch cilantro
Directions:
1. Add ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
Rasta Pasta Recipe
Ingredients:
- 8 qts Heavy Cream
- 1 cup paprika
- 3 onions chopped
- 12 tsp thyme
- 1/2 cup dried oregano
- 1/2 cup granulated garlic
- 1/4 cup pepper
- 1 cup cajun seasoning
- 1/4 chili flake
- 1/2 can of canned tomatoes
- 1/2 cup jamaican jerk seasoning
Directions:
1. In a sucae pan, bring the heavy cream to a boil.
2. Add all the rest of the ingredients
3. Reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes or until thick in consistency