Café in Arlington opens in memory of 7-year-old who inspired TCU baseball team

A café in Arlington is now open in honor of a little boy who remains an inspiration to the Texas Christian University baseball team years after his death.

In 2016, Micah Ahern passed away at the age of 7 after fighting cancer.

His “never give up” attitude inspired a lot of people who knew him, especially TCU’s baseball players.

His father opened the Ground & Gold Co. Bakery in his honor. Some of the sales from the café go to organizations dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

“There’s a whole mix of tons of different emotions. It’s a dream and to be doing this in the midst of crazy COVID and hopefully bringing joy to people just like Micah did when he was here on this earth,” Maurice Ahern said.

The new café and bakery is located off Interstate 20 and Bowen Road in Arlington.

