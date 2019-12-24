Butterscotch Pie

* Feel free to purchase gingersnap cookies and/or the graham cracker crust to save yourself some time.

Gingersnap Cookies

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking soda

½ tsp kosher salt

1 TBSP ground ginger

½ tsp cayenne pepper

6 oz unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 each large egg

¼ cup molasses

Whisk together the flour baking soda, salt, ginger, and cayenne pepper. In a separate bowl cream the butter until pale yellow and smooth. Stir in the sugar completely then stir in the molasses and finally the eggs. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix with a wooden spoon or clean hands until the cookie dough forms. Portion the dough into 1 oz balls and bake on a line baking sheet at 350 degrees for 8 – 12 minutes, until the cookie is fully cooked and crisp and brittle once cooled. Crush into crumbs in a food processor to garnish the pie.

The Crust

1 ½ cups finely ground graham crackers

1/3 cup granulated sugar

6 TBSP melted butter

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Mix the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, melted butter, and cinnamon until well blended. Press into a 10” pie pan, making sure the crust is tightly compressed and even. Bake at 375 degrees for about 7 minutes then allow to cool before use.

The Filling

1 TBSP + 1 tsp water

1 TBSP gelatin powder

6 1/3 oz butterscotch chips

1 oz bourbon

2 2/3 cups heavy cream

2 TBSP brown sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

Bloom the gelatin in the water for about five minutes, until the gelatin is fully hydrated and reserve. Combine the butterscotch chips and bourbon in a mixing bowl and reserve. In a sauce pot on medium heat, warm the heavy cream brown sugar, salt, and vanilla until the cream is steaming and the brown sugar is fully dissolved then remove the cream mixture from the stove and stir in the gelatin until it is fully dispersed. Pour the cream mixture over the butterscotch chips and bourbon and stir with a wire whisk until the butterscotch chips are fully melted and all ingredients are fully combined. Pour the warm mixture into the pie shell immediately and transfer the pie to the refrigerator overnight.

Sea Salt Caramel Sauce

2 cups heavy cream

2 oz unsalted butter

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp sea salt

¼ cup corn syrup

¼ cup water

1 ¼ cup granulated sugar

Combine 1 cup of the heavy cream, butter, vanilla extract, and sea salt in a mixing bowl and set aside. In a sauce pot combine the corn syrup, water, and sugar and cook on medium heat until the mixture turns golden brown, about 10 minutes. Add the other 1 cup of heavy cream to the pot of caramel and stir in with a wire whisk until the mixture stops boiling and is fully combined. Now stir in the cream and butter mixture. Serve warm.

Sweet Vanilla Cream

1 TBSP granulated sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 cup heavy cream

Place all ingredients in an electric mixer with whisk attachment and whip until stiff peaks form. Serve cold.

