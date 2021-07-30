Businesses starting stricter mask policies as North Texas hospitals implement vaccine mandate

Some vaccination and mask mandates are now being issued for employees across the country, and right here in North Texas.

"It’s keeping me safe, so far," a Walmart cashier said.

The Walmart cashier doesn’t mind the fact that her employer, the nation’s largest retailer, will now require all of its workers to wear masks.

It’s also encouraging customers in areas seeing high-infection rates to wear masks.

Some shoppers are fine with that.

"But it’s important that we, you know, recognize and just try to do what we can to protect ourselves and others," Lonnie Waters said.

Others feel the recommendation to customers is too close to a mandate.

"I don’t think anybody should be forced to do anything, number one," Caynah Lindsey said.

Walmart said it’s also requiring corporate staff and management to receive the vaccine by October 4.

Vaccine mandates are trending at hospitals.

"The vaccines are the best infection protection tool we have," Barclay Berdan, CEO of Texas Health Resources.

Texas Health released a video Friday saying it’ll mandate its employees receive the vaccine, joining Baylor Scott & White Health and Methodist Health system in North Texas.

The Texas Nurses Association and the American Nurses Association says it supports mandatory vaccines in health care settings for COVID-19.

Retailers, like Kroger, say unvaccinated employees will have to wear masks and they’re recommending unvaccinated customers do the same.

"I don’t personally like wearing something over my face. If I’m sick, I don’t go in somewhere. I think is people, when they’re sick, if they’ll just stay homes and not go into the stores, it’ll make a world of difference," Lindsey said. "I’m ready for it to be over."

"I think that’s a good thing. I think that they all should’ve been wearing masks because it’s still here," Waters said. "If we’re not protecting ourselves, we should protect others. That’s what I believe."

Employees at Walmart said it has been stressful working around so many customers.

The cashier said she is fine with her company’s mask mandate because, while she gets tested on her own for COVID-19 every other week, she’s not vaccinated, and a mask gives her a layer of protection.

[REPORTER: "Down the line, you can see yourself getting the vaccine, but at this point, you’re just not ready for it?"]

"Yeah, down the line, maybe. Maybe not," she responded.