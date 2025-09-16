Business owner gives local insight on Prosper massage spa bust

The Brief Prosper police arrested two people on prostitution charges after a long investigation into a massage spa. The business owners, Miles Edward and Yu Jun Cheng, are charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution. The investigation is active, but authorities say the case is not related to human trafficking.



Prosper police arrested several people on prostitution charges after a lengthy investigation at a business posing as a legitimate massage therapy center.

FOX 4 spoke to a business owner who works in the same complex.

Prosper massage spa bust

The backstory:

Nami Massage Spa is situated in an unassuming business complex on south Preston Road.

It's right next to a neighborhood in Prosper.

And for the last eight months, it's been the center of an investigation.

On Monday, Prosper Police arrested the business owners of the massage spa, 61-year-old Miles Edward and 54-year-old Yu Jun Cheng.

Both are charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution.

The investigation started late last year when police received a tip of potential illegal activity at the massage spa.

Police didn't share any information about potential customers or any victims of the alleged prostitution.

They did confirm, however, that this was not a human trafficking case and no minors were involved.

Prosper PD says other departments, including Richardson, Plano, Melissa, and Texas DPS helped with the investigation.

Even federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the IRS, were involved.

Prosper massage bust reaction

The latest:

Richard French said that he had his suspicions that something was off with the massage spa, but he was shocked to learn both business owners were arrested and prostitution was allegedly involved.

"It's not seedy, it's not what one would typically think that, you know, criminal activity would take place in," French said.

"The lady that was arrested, she was very friendly, very nice, very kind," said French.

French moved into an office space near the massage business in January. It didn't take long for him to have suspicions that something was off.

"To see the clientele, to see the way they operated, the way they pulled up, the way they sat in their cars for a while, how long they were there," French said.

He even had people mistake his business for the massage spa.

"Just the way they asked about a massage was really odd. Especially with our company and our branding, it's very apparent on the door," said French.

Still, French was shocked to learn the charges.

"It's a beautiful complex, beautiful city, Prosper, it's really nice, really clean. I was very shocked to see that here in this city," said French.

What's next:

The investigation is still active, and additional charges and suspects could be coming.