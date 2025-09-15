2 arrested on prostitution charges after investigation into Prosper massage spa

article

The Brief Two suspects, Miles Edward Richards and Yu Jun Cheng, were arrested on charges of aggravated promotion of prostitution. The arrests are the result of a lengthy police investigation into a massage business in Prosper, Texas, suspected of being a front for prostitution. The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking the public for more information.



The Prosper Police Department have arrested multiple suspects following a lengthy and complex investigation into prostitution and indecency offenses that occurred under the guise of a legitimate massage therapy business.

What we know:

Prosper police say the prostitution and indecency offenses occurred at Nami Massage Spa, located in the 200 block of South Preston Road in Prosper.

The investigation included a coordinated multi-agency operation during which multiple search and arrest warrants were executed at the business tied to the case.

As a result, Miles Edward Richards and Yu Jun Cheng, both of Melissa, Texas, were arrested and booked into the Collin County Detention Center on charges of aggravated promotion of prostitution.

Miles Edward Richards

Yu Jun Cheng

The Prosper Police Department confirms that there were no crimes against minors found during the investigation.

Local perspective:

This operation was aided by the assistance and collaboration of several partner agencies, including the Prosper Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Melissa Police Department, Richardson Police Department, Plano Police Department, United States Homeland Security (HSI/HTTF) and the Internal Revenue Service.

"The success of this operation reflects the strength of our partnerships and our shared commitment to protecting the Prosper community," said Chief Doug Kowalski.

"We will continue to pursue those who attempt to exploit or endanger others under the guise of legitimate business operations in the Town of Prosper."

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Individuals with any information regarding these suspects or related criminal activity at their businesses are encouraged to contact the Prosper Police Department at 972-569-1000.