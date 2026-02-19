Burleson ramen shop worker hurt in family violence stabbing at restaurant

article

The Brief A 40-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault after a family violence stabbing at a Burleson ramen restaurant on Sunday. The incident involved two adult employees of the Ramen Bistro who reside in the same household. The victim's current condition and the specific motive for the attack have not yet been released by investigators.



Burleson police are investigating a family violence stabbing that happened Sunday at a restaurant.

What we know:

The stabbing happened on Sunday at the Ramen Bistro on SW Wilshire Boulevard.

Police confirmed the stabbing involved two adults who work at the restaurant. They reside in the same household, making it a family violence incident.

The suspect, 40-year-old Cruz Lopez-Tziquin was arrested for aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

Police did not share a motive for the stabbing.

They also didn’t release any information about how serious the victim’s injuries are or say how the suspect and the victim are related.