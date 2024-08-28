Burleson Kroger employee saves co-worker’s life on first day

The Brief Shane Condon was on his first day of a new job at the Kroger store in Burleson when he heard a commotion in another aisle. He saw Ray Choate on the ground struggling to breathe, so he gave him CPR until paramedics arrived. The two men met officially for the first time on Wednesday after Condon was given a life-saving award.



A North Texas Kroger employee saved a co-worker’s life on his first day on the job.

Assistant Store Leader Shane Condon recently transferred to the Burleson store on Willshire Boulevard after 13 years with the company in Colorado.

He was touring the store on his first day when he heard a commotion coming from a different aisle.

He immediately went to check on what was going on and noticed Ray Choate, a store associate, on the ground struggling to breathe.

Condon immediately stepped in and began administering CPR while first responders were on the way.

"I recognized that he wasn't breathing and the operator on the phone helped a lot. She talked me through what to do, and I just tried to do my best, tried to do what anyone would have wanted to do for me," he said.

First responders told Condon that Choate would not have survived if it weren’t for him.

Featured article

Condon said he’s thought about his co-worker every day since then.

"I'm really looking forward to giving him his hat back, you know. I kept it. It's been sitting in my desk upstairs. I kind of look at it every day and kind of think about him every day. So, I'm excited to meet him officially," he said.

Choate spent five days in the hospital being treated because his heart stopped.

"I don’t remember anything except falling down. Well, I don’t even remember falling down. I remember in the hospital and that’s it," Choate said.

On Wednesday, the two men met officially for the first time. Kroger also presented Condon with a life-saving award for his incredible action.

"It's a humbling kind of feeling. I'm so grateful, and everyone has been so supportive around me. It's also not something to brag about, either," he said.

Condon encourages everyone to take a CPR class because you never know when you’ll need it.