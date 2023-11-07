Burleson ISD staff members fired over 'inappropriate comments and conduct'

Two high school staff members in Burleson ISD were fired late last month after an investigation by the school district.

Burleson ISD says that on Oct. 23 campus administrators at Burleson Centennial High School were told about allegations "involving inappropriate comments and conduct."

School administrators opened an investigation and fired the staff member originally involved in the allegations and another staff member.

Burleson ISD said they reported the issue to law enforcement and contacted parents.

"These allegations, if true, are outrageous—a breach of the bond between students and their teacher. We will fully cooperate with the Burleson Police Department in this matter," said Superintendent Dr. Bret Jimerson in the statement.

The district did not give any more information about what the allegations included.

The Burleson Police Department says they have a criminal investigation open into the incident.

Currently, no one involved is facing charges.