Burleson 9-year-old saves up enough money to donate to Toys for Tots daily

A student in the Burleson Independent School District, south of Fort Worth, is on a mission to bring joy this holiday season.

Gage Harris saved up money all year to buy gifts for his school’s Toys for Tots drive.

The 9-year-old brings at least one new toy to the Academy of the Arts at Bransom Elementary each day.

He uses his own money and also has a Target registry for donations.

He passed his initial goal of 20 gifts, so he raised it to 75.

If you’re interested in helping, you can donate a new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots at one of several FOX 4 sponsored drop-off events.

The next one is from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts.

The annual event will feature a parade, student performances, and another visit from Santa.

You can find other events or a link to donate cash online at www.fox4news.com/toysfortots.