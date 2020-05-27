Burglars steal food from West Dallas outreach center

article

Food for the hungry stolen from a church in West Dallas.

Someone broke into the Community Fellowship Church and took more than $15,000 worth of food and equipment.

The outreach center feeds about 250 people per week.

“It makes me very sad because we serve this community week after week and everybody in the neighborhood knows, you know, we’re on a tight budget,” said Mable Armstrong, the founder of the Community Care Center.

“This scenario as disheartening as it is, it’s not going to stop us. We’re going to find a way to continue serving the seniors and serving our neighborhood,” added James Armstrong, the church’s senior pastor.

The church has run the outreach center for 20 years.

Dallas police are asking for tips from the public.