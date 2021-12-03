Burglar gets 99 years for stabbing Wylie homeowner and his dog

article

The man who stabbed a Wylie homeowner and his dog will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Earlier this week, a Collin County jury found Thong Pham guilty of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony. He was then sentenced to 99 years.

Pham is accused of breaking into a home in Wylie in March.

Police said the victim was woken up by his dog barking in the middle of the night. He went to check out why and found Thong inside the house.

The two got into a scuffle that ended with Pham cutting and stabbing the homeowner. When the dog tried to help, Pham cut the dog too.

Pham ran out the door after the victim’s wife called the police.

The couple’s young children were also home at the time and witnessed part of the attack.

Police later arrested Pham after finding him hiding in a nearby creek.

The victim and his dog both recovered from their injuries.