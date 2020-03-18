Burger King responds to coronavirus pandemic by offering free kids meals

article

Burger King will start offering free kids meals at their US restaurants.

This announcement comes as several cities and states have told restaurants to close their dining rooms and only fulfill take-out and delivery orders. At the same time, many school districts across the country have either closed or started teaching students online, which has caused problems for families who rely on school lunches to feed their children.

Burger King restaurants in the United States will start offering two free kids meals for one adult meal, Bloomberg reports. The offer will reportedly be available for orders placed through the restaurant's online or mobile apps.

Jose Cil, CEO of Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc., discussed the new offer on Tuesday after participating in a conference call with President Trump. The call included other restaurant leaders and was focused on the coronavirus pandemic's effect on the restaurant industry.

According to Bloomberg, Cil said, "We work closely with each of our franchisees. We’re going to get through this. We have a strong franchise system and a very strong franchise model.”

Cil also said that the company was working with its franchisees on a case-by-case basis to determine whether to provide aid.

Burger King isn't the only company making changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DoorDash, a restaurant delivery app, recently announced several changes to their policies to limit the amount of contact customers make with restaurant workers and delivery drivers. The company also announced that they would be waiving commission fees for pick-up orders for restaurants already using the service.

