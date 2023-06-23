Bullet hits baby asleep in her Fort Worth apartment

article

An infant was injured Friday morning when a bullet came through the wall of her Fort Worth bedroom.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Brian Way Circle, which is on the city’s west side.

Fort Worth police said someone fired a shot outside the little girl’s apartment.

The bullet went through her wall and grazed her while she was asleep.

Featured article

She was treated for a minor injury.

Gun violence detectives are still working to determine who fired the shot and why.