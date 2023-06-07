Building under construction catches fire in Dallas

article

An apartment building under construction near Downtown Dallas caught fire overnight.

The complex is on Beckley Avenue just south of Interstate 30.

Something sparked the fire in a wall on the second floor around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters called for extra manpower and equipment because the flames were traveling toward the third floor.

They were able to get ahead of it before it could cause widespread damage.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.