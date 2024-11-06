Chido Tacos and Tequila: Buffalo Chicken Nacho recipe
*Serves 2-4 people*
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter, melted
3 tablespoons Valentina Hot Sauce or whatever hot sauce you prefer
1 teaspoon Fajita Seasoning
2 cups cubed cooked chicken
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
10 oz American Shredded Cheese
6 oz Pepper Jack cheese shredded
2/3 cup half and half
jalapeños or any pepper of your choice for garnish
2 oz sliced green onion
12 oz bag corn tortilla chips
1/4 cup Ranch Crema
Directions:
1. Season Chicken with salt and pepper and sauté or grill
2. Combine melted butter, hot sauce and fajita seasoning in a bowl until well blended. Add cooked chicken and toss to coat.
3. Combine cheeses and half and half in a pot until blended and melted, stirring occasionally.
4. Spread tortilla chips evenly on a large plate or tray. Pour cheese sauce over chips, top with chicken, peppers and green onions. Drizzle with Ranch Cream
5. ENJOY!!