Chido Tacos and Tequila: Buffalo Chicken Nacho recipe

*Serves 2-4 people*

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter, melted

3 tablespoons Valentina Hot Sauce or whatever hot sauce you prefer

1 teaspoon Fajita Seasoning

2 cups cubed cooked chicken

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

10 oz American Shredded Cheese

6 oz Pepper Jack cheese shredded

2/3 cup half and half

jalapeños or any pepper of your choice for garnish

2 oz sliced green onion

12 oz bag corn tortilla chips

1/4 cup Ranch Crema

Directions:

1. Season Chicken with salt and pepper and sauté or grill

2. Combine melted butter, hot sauce and fajita seasoning in a bowl until well blended. Add cooked chicken and toss to coat.

3. Combine cheeses and half and half in a pot until blended and melted, stirring occasionally.

4. Spread tortilla chips evenly on a large plate or tray. Pour cheese sauce over chips, top with chicken, peppers and green onions. Drizzle with Ranch Cream

5. ENJOY!!

