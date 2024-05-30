Accused ringleader behind North Texas Buddhist temple thefts captured

article

The man wanted for stealing from Buddhist temples in North Texas is now behind bars.

White Settlement police said Narcis Chiciu was arrested earlier this month in Woodbury, Minnesota.

Investigators believe he was the ringleader of a group of thieves caught on video at the Wat Busayadhammvanaram Buddhist Temple in White Settlement on Nov. 20, 2022.

Related article

Police released video of that incident. It showed the suspects – mostly women wearing headscarves and masks – distracting the monks and stealing cash.

A man with them, later identified as Chiciu, was also seen in the video seemingly praying.

Police said it was all a sham.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (White Settlement PD)

Several of the women snuck into the temple’s back area while the other suspects chatted with the monks and asked to pray. They broke into file cabinets, kicked in doors, and damaged property while looking for cash.

After just 23 minutes, the suspects all got back into a stolen minivan and got away with $38,000, police said.

Investigators believe the temple was targeted based on knowledge of the facility having a large amount of donations in November.

Related article

Chiciu is facing charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

"The old saying that you can run but you can’t hide rings true in this case," said White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook. "I am thankful for our detectives’ tenacity and dedication to seeking justice in this case, which undoubtedly will also assist other law enforcement agencies in solving similar crimes."

He will be brought back to Tarrant County pending any additional charges he faces in Minnesota.

He has also been connected to similar temple thefts in Irving, Fort Worth, and Denver. Face recognition technology connected him to a separate crime in Florida.

Police hope to interview Chiciu about the other suspects in the case once he is back in Texas.