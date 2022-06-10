Man charged with killing brother, injuring nephew in north Houston shooting

article

A man has been charged in the shooting death of his brother and the injury of his nephew, Houston Police said. Fitzgerald Campbell is facing murder and aggravated assault of a family member charges.

According to HPD, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Marcolin in north Houston.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male, identified as Steven Campbell, Sr., with a gunshot wound to the head. The 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim, Steven Campbell, Jr., was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The 30-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Police said a man, later identified as Fitzgerald Campbell, told officers that he had shot the victims and turned himself in.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

HPD says that further investigation has determined Fitzgerald was angry and walking in the area with a firearm. When he saw his nephew, Campbell, Jr., he allegedly shot him. Fitzgerald then saw his brother, Campbell, Sr., and allegedly shot him as well.

He was arrested near the scene and charged.

Deadly shooting on the 800 Marcolin St.

Initially, police reported that the two brothers were in some kind of argument that escalated into a shooting and that he then chased his nephew down the road and fired a couple of shots at him, causing a graze wound.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.