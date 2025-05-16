Brisket esquites recipe from Hurtado Barbecue

Brisket esquites (or elotes) is a dish that perfectly melds "Mexicue" or Tex-Mex cuisine and barbecue.

It’s the perfect balance of savory and spicy—from buttery corn, creamy mayonnaise, the sharpness of cotija cheese, and the heat from your favorite hot sauce.

Brisket Esquites

4 ounces (55 g) salted butter

2 tablespoons (30 ml) canola oil

1 pound (454 g) fresh corn kernels

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup (60 g) mayonnaise

6 ounces (115 g) Cotija cheese,

grated and divided

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

8 ounces (115 g) chopped Tex-Mex Smoked Brisket (page 89), or store-bought (warmed up if using leftover brisket)

4 tablespoons (30 ml) hot sauce (such as Valentina)

2 tablespoons (2 g) chopped fresh cilantro

Lime wedges, for garnish

1. In a skillet over medium-high heat, heat the butter and oil together until melted. Add the corn and let cook, undisturbed, for 1 to 2 minutes to "char." Cook the corn for 3 to 4 minutes longer, stirring, then add the garlic, mayonnaise, half of the Cotija cheese, salt, and pepper. Continuing to cook, folding the mayonnaise in until incorporated, another 1 to 2 minutes.

2. Transfer the corn to a serving bowl and top with the brisket.

3. Sprinkle the remaining Cotija cheese on the corn and drizzle with hot sauce. Garnish with cilantro and lime wedges to serve.

Makes 4 SERVINGS

