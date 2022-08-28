Brian Robinson Jr., Rookie RB for Washington Commanders, shot in DC

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot on Sunday in Northeast DC on the 1000 block of H Street.

This is according to multiple sources who also believe this was a robbery attempt. Injuries are non-life threatening.



The Washington Commanders released a statement saying "We have been made aware that Brian Robinson, Jr. was the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time."



DC police confirm a shooting Investigation in the 1000 block of H Street NE. just before 6pm Sunday. There is a lookout for two black juvenile males with shoulder-length dreads, medium complexion, wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera tweeted "I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best."

This story is continuing to be updated here.