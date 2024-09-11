North Texas woman has near-fatal stroke after chiropractor visit, doctor says

A North Texas woman who initially brushed off a slight headache ended up blacking out after unknowingly having a stroke.

The stroke went undiagnosed for three days. But the woman credits the hospital staff who listened to her and saved her life.

47-year-old Brandy Pullin, from Walnut Springs, can't see out of her left eye. It's one of the lasting effects of her stroke.

"Even something as simple as making my plate has changed. I don't use the left side of my plate because I can't see the left side of my plate," she said.

Back in April, Pullin left her Bosque County home to get some gas. She remembers having a slight headache at the time when she said bye to her daughter.

"I said, ‘I love you,’ turned around and walked out the door," she recalled.

Minutes later, Pullin blacked out on a two-lane road. Her oldest son used the GPS on her phone to locate her.

Pullin went to a local hospital, where she was told she was suffering from cluster headaches. She was given a prescription and sent home.

"Nothing made sense," she said. "I kept telling them, ‘I think I had a stroke.’ They're like, ‘No, you're following directions. Everything is normal.’"

Still in pain three days later, Pullin went to Texas Health Stephenville. It was a decision that would save her life.

Dr. Yinn Cher Ooi performed emergency surgery on Pullin after she was transferred to Texas Health Fort Worth.

"She was a very interesting case," he said. "It's a pretty uncommon presentation where she went to a chiropractor. And when they did the rapid adjustments in her neck, it, unfortunately, caused a severe injury to her carotid artery. That's one of the big arteries that bring blood supply to the brain. And that damaged artery, as it was trying to heal itself, unfortunately, threw a big clot into her brain."

At the time Pullin underwent surgery, Dr. Ooi said her right artery was so severely pinched in her neck, the remaining opening was the size of a pinhole and jeopardized oxygenated blood flow to the brain through her neck. He performed a dissection.

"Open it up with the balloon and put a stent across it, essentially repairing the damaged artery," Ooi said.

Pullin is adjusting to her new normal. She says she's grateful to have her three children by her side and the Lord up above watching over her.

"On my foot is Philippians 4:13, my favorite scripture," she said. "‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’ That is my constant reminder."

Typical signs of stroke include facial changes, slurred speech and weakness.

However, Dr. Ooi says symptoms of stroke are presenting differently. He said it's important for people to also be on the lookout for balance disturbances and eyesight changes, which were Pullin’s telltale signs.