Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler to star together in Netflix movie

A new power pairing is heading to Netflix: Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler.

The streaming giant announced they have greenlit a new movie starring the big-screen icons, which will be directed by "Marriage Story" director Noah Baumbach, according to FOX News.

So far, details remain scarce on what the film is about but is said to be in "early development."

Baumach signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Netflix in Jan. 2021.

The director’s latest film "White Noise," starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadler, premiered on Netflix in the U.S. last week.

The film, based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, dramatizes an American family’s attempts to deal with mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world, according to IMDB.

FOX Television Stations reached out to Netflix for comment.