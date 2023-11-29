Police: Ex-boyfriend stabbed new boyfriend in Texas Wesleyan dorm room

Police and paramedics were called to a dorm room on the Texas Wesleyan campus Tuesday after one man stabbed another man.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the dormitory on Wesleyan Drive in Fort Worth.

File: Hajrudin Agic / iStock / Getty Images Plus

The victim told police he was in a room with his girlfriend when her ex-boyfriend showed up. The two men started arguing and got into a fight.

The ex-boyfriend grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the new boyfriend several times, police said.

The victim’s friends heard the fight and tried to intervene. Police said they injured the suspect in the process.

Both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The new boyfriend was examined and treated at the scene. The ex-boyfriend was arrested and then taken to the hospital for the injuries the other man’s friends inflicted.

Police are still investigating the case. They have not yet released the suspect’s name or said what charges he will face.