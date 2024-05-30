Sansom Park boy's parent found, police say

article

Police in Sansom Park have located a parent of the child who was found alone at an apartment complex.

Someone spotted the little boy walking around the Sansom Ridge Apartments on La Junta Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He couldn’t tell officers his name or provide any clues about who his parents are or where he lives.

He appeared to be less than 5 years old and was described as being 3.5 feet tall and weighing 25 to 30 pounds.

He has hair braids and was wearing a white Nike shirt and blue shorts when he was found.

Officers went door to door at the apartment complex but didn’t find anyone who knew him.

Child Protective Services cared for the little boy while police looked for his parents.

They did not release any details about where his parent was found on Thursday or why he was out alone at night.

Sansom Park is in Tarrant County, northwest of Fort Worth.