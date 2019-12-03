Botham Jean’s brother given award for ethical courage

Botham Jean’s younger brother will receive an award Tuesday for showing compassion at the end of his murder trial.

The Institute for Law Enforcement Administration is giving the ethical courage award to 18-year-old Brandt Jean.

Botham Jean was shot and killed in his own apartment by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger. After Guyger was sentenced for the murder, Brandt gave her a hug in the courtroom.

“I forgive you. And I know, if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you,” he said.

Brandt Jean

“It was an act of forgiveness that was unimaginable. It was beautiful. It showed courage in the sense that he was being true to his values, being true to his principals and true to his beliefs,” said Gregory Smith, ILEA’s director. “If a man can forgive a person who took the life of his brother, who are we not to forgive those in our lives that have wronged us?”

Brandt will receive the award during ILEA’s Contemporary Issues and Ethics Conference in Plano. He will be joined by his mother, father and sister who are coming from their home in St. Lucia.

Botham Jean

Smith said Brandt’s actions showed him a lot about how his parents raised him.

“We talked about this because we generally don’t give this award to non-law enforcement personnel. But his act was just without words. And we decided to move forward with it and we ran it through our alumni association and everyone was on board with this,” he said.

About 50 police officials from throughout Texas are attending the conference and will be on hand for the award ceremony.