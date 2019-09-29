Botham Jean Foundation launched in Dallas

On the day that Botham Jean would have turned 28 years old, his family launched the Botham Jean Foundation with a community gala.

Hundreds of guests were invited to the Renaissance Dallas Hotel for a gala fundraiser to benefit the foundation.

People were encouraged to wear red ties in honor of his birthday.

Before his death, Jean was involved in several community outreach and missionary organizations, including the Saint Lucia Boys' Training Center and the Marian Home for the elderly.

The foundation established in his honor aims to continue his work.