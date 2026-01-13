The Bomb Factory tributes woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis

The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum is paying tribute to the woman killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis last week.

What we know:

The Bomb Factory music venue has posted a tribute to Renee Good on the billboard outside the facility.

"Your light remains. Always remembered. Rest in peace. Gone too soon. Compassion isn’t radical," the Bomb Factory wrote in their Instagram description on the post.

The backstory:

On Jan. 7, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed in Minnesota by an ICE agent. Federal officials are claiming the agent acted in self-defense, but Minnesota leaders disagree.

Witnesses told FOX Local that Good got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, the witness said.

Another witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents. However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."