Boil water notice issued for all Italy, Texas residents
ITALY, Texas - The City of Italy is under a mandatory boil water notice following a water main break on Sunday, according to municipal officials.
City of Ital Boil Water Notice
What we know:
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires all residents to boil water before consumption to ensure the removal of potentially harmful bacteria. This applies to:
- Drinking and cooking.
- Washing hands and face.
- Brushing teeth.
- Making ice.
What you can do:
To properly disinfect water, residents should bring it to a vigorous, rolling boil and continue boiling for two minutes. Once cooled, the water is safe for use. Officials also suggest purchasing bottled water as an alternative while the notice remains in effect.
What's next:
Public water system officials will notify the community once the notice has been lifted and the water is confirmed safe. As of Sunday, the specific cause of the water main break and the estimated time for repairs have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Italy officials.