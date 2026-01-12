Boil water notice issued for all Italy, Texas residents

article

The Brief A water main break on Sunday has triggered a mandatory boil water notice for all residents of Italy, Texas. Residents must bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil for at least two minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, ice-making, or personal hygiene to ensure any harmful bacteria is destroyed. City officials will notify the public once the system is repaired and testing confirms the water is safe for consumption.



The City of Italy is under a mandatory boil water notice following a water main break on Sunday, according to municipal officials.

City of Ital Boil Water Notice

What we know:

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires all residents to boil water before consumption to ensure the removal of potentially harmful bacteria. This applies to:

Drinking and cooking.

Washing hands and face.

Brushing teeth.

Making ice.

What you can do:

To properly disinfect water, residents should bring it to a vigorous, rolling boil and continue boiling for two minutes. Once cooled, the water is safe for use. Officials also suggest purchasing bottled water as an alternative while the notice remains in effect.

What's next:

Public water system officials will notify the community once the notice has been lifted and the water is confirmed safe. As of Sunday, the specific cause of the water main break and the estimated time for repairs have not been released.