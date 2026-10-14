Body recovered from Possum Kingdom Lake identified as Graford man
POSSUM KINGDOM LAKE, Texas - The Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office has identified the man recovered from Possum Kingdom Lake as 54-year-old Chad Edward Fikes of Graford.
What we know:
Deputies responded to a reported drowning near Pat and Herman's Camp on Possum Kingdom Lake around 8:53 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.
Emergency responders and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens recovered Fikes's body from shallow water near a dock.
Following an investigation, officials positively identified him.
Investigators estimate that he had been in the water for at least 48 hours.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released specific details about what led up to Fike's death.
What's next:
Investigators have found no indications that a criminal element was involved in Fikes' death.
However, the investigation remains open pending the completion of all investigative and forensic findings.
Texas Parks and Wildlife will also complete a water fatality report regarding the incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office.
It was previously reported that the victim was from Garland. The victim is from Graford, Texas.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office.