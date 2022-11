article

A Dallas Fire-Rescue crew was called to Lake Ray Hubbard Monday morning to recover a body.

DFR confirmed someone spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. near Interstate 30 and Highway 66.

Images from SKY 4 showed police in the area and rescue boats in the water.

Police haven’t released any details about the victim.

They are still trying to determine what happened.