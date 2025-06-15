Body recovered from Eagle Mountain Lake in Tarrant County

article

What we know:

Law Enforcement officers at Eagle Mountain Lake in Tarrant County recovered a body on June 14, at approximately 7:00 p.m.

It is believed to be that of an Azle man who was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on June 11, 2025.

The body was found near Pelican Island, north of the location he was last seen.

The body has been transferred to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner for official identification.

What we don't know:

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remains ongoing.