Divers search for missing kayaker's body in Marine Creek Lake

The Brief Emergency crews returned to Marine Creek Lake on Tuesday to search for a missing kayaker. The search began late Monday after the individual’s truck and kayak were found abandoned at the lake’s East boat ramp. The missing kayaker's identity has not yet been released.



What we know:

The search began late Monday night after a friend called 911 when he found the missing person's truck and kayak at the Marine Creek East boat ramp.

The Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) Law Enforcement Division conducted sonar operations, locating personal effects and a paddle belonging to the kayaker before suspending the search late Monday.

By Tuesday morning, the Texas Game Warden had taken the lead on the investigation, which is standard protocol given the time elapsed since the kayaker was reported missing.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the missing kayaker's identity or said that a body has been found.

A full investigation is underway.