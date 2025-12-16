Divers search for missing kayaker's body in Marine Creek Lake
FORT WORTH, Texas - The search for a missing kayaker on Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth continued on Tuesday.
What we know:
The search began late Monday night after a friend called 911 when he found the missing person's truck and kayak at the Marine Creek East boat ramp.
The Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) Law Enforcement Division conducted sonar operations, locating personal effects and a paddle belonging to the kayaker before suspending the search late Monday.
By Tuesday morning, the Texas Game Warden had taken the lead on the investigation, which is standard protocol given the time elapsed since the kayaker was reported missing.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the missing kayaker's identity or said that a body has been found.
A full investigation is underway.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Fire Department, Fort Worth Police Department, Texas Game Wardens, and the Tarrant Regional Water District.