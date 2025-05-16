Body of missing boater recovered from Lewisville Lake
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man drowned on Friday afternoon while boating on Lewisville Lake.
What we know:
Lewisville city officials said it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Hidden Cove Marina.
A man in his 50s reportedly dove into the lake to chase a tie line for the boat and did not resurface.
A dive team located his body in the lake about two hours later.
What we don't know:
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
No other details were released.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by a spokesperson for the city of Lewisville.