Body of missing boater recovered from Lewisville Lake

Published  May 16, 2025 4:58pm CDT
Lewisville
The Brief

    • A man in his 50s reportedly drowned on Friday afternoon at Lewisville Lake.
    • He reportedly dove into the water to chase a tie line and never resurfaced.
    • Divers recovered his body around 4:30 p.m. 

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man drowned on Friday afternoon while boating on Lewisville Lake.

What we know:

Lewisville city officials said it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Hidden Cove Marina.

A man in his 50s reportedly dove into the lake to chase a tie line for the boat and did not resurface.

A dive team located his body in the lake about two hours later.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No other details were released.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by a spokesperson for the city of Lewisville.

