Body of missing boater recovered from Lewisville Lake

The Brief A man in his 50s reportedly drowned on Friday afternoon at Lewisville Lake. He reportedly dove into the water to chase a tie line and never resurfaced. Divers recovered his body around 4:30 p.m.



A man drowned on Friday afternoon while boating on Lewisville Lake.

What we know:

Lewisville city officials said it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Hidden Cove Marina.

A man in his 50s reportedly dove into the lake to chase a tie line for the boat and did not resurface.

A dive team located his body in the lake about two hours later.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No other details were released.