Body found in Trinity River in Downtown Fort Worth

The Brief A body was found in the Clear Fork Trinity River in Downtown Fort Worth early Tuesday morning. Police say the circumstances around the incident are not clear. The investigation is ongoing.



Fort Worth Police are investigating a death after a body was pulled from the Clear Fork Trinity River early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to police officials, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Purcey Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person found in the Trinity River.

When officers arrived, they found the person and medical professionals pronounced them dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

The details about the individual found in the river have not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.