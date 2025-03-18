Expand / Collapse search

Body found in Trinity River in Downtown Fort Worth

Published  March 18, 2025 12:19pm CDT
Fort Worth
The Brief

    • A body was found in the Clear Fork Trinity River in Downtown Fort Worth early Tuesday morning.
    • Police say the circumstances around the incident are not clear.
    • The investigation is ongoing.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police are investigating a death after a body was pulled from the Clear Fork Trinity River early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to police officials, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Purcey Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person found in the Trinity River.

When officers arrived, they found the person and medical professionals pronounced them dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

The details about the individual found in the river have not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.

