Body found in Trinity River in Downtown Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police are investigating a death after a body was pulled from the Clear Fork Trinity River early Tuesday morning.
What we know:
According to police officials, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Purcey Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person found in the Trinity River.
When officers arrived, they found the person and medical professionals pronounced them dead on the scene.
What we don't know:
The details about the individual found in the river have not been released.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.