Body found in Lake Ray Hubbard near Rockwall

Rescue crews are working to recover a body from Lake Ray Hubbard.

What we know:

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, someone called 911 just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday to report a body that was floating in the lake along Interstate 30, closer to the Rockwall side of the interstate.

Technical rescue crews from multiple agencies are still working to pull the body from the water.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on whether the body is that of a man or a woman, and no details about their age have been released.

It’s also not clear what happened to the victim or whether foul play was involved.

FOX 4 will update this story once police provide more details.