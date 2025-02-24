Body found on Fort Worth ISD elementary school grounds

article

The Brief A body was found at a Fort Worth elementary school on Friday. Authorities say the person died of natural causes, according to school officials. The identity of the body has not been released.



A body was found on the school grounds of Fort Worth ISD's Dolores Huerta elementary school on Friday morning. The elementary school is located in the northern part of Fort Worth, not far from the Fort Worth Stockyards.

What we know:

According to an email sent to parents by Dolores Huerta Assistant Principal Mary Helen Hill, a person not connected to the campus was found and authorities told the school the person died of natural causes.

School officials say there was no danger or threat to the students, staff or campus.

The email to parents was sent out on Friday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m.

The email states in part, "While this is a difficult situation, we want to assure you that our school remains a safe and supportive environment. We recognize that this news may affect some students and staff, and counseling support will be available for anyone who may need it."

What we don't know:

There is no word on who found the body.

Information about the identity of the body has not been released.