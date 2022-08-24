Body cam video shows Fort Worth officers shoot man with unloaded rifle

Fort Worth police released body camera video that shows an officer shooting a suicidal man who was armed with a rifle.

Officers were called Sunday night to an apartment on the east side about a man threatening to kill himself.

Police said he pointed the rifle at officers and ignored their commands. One officer fired at him.

The man was taken to the hospital. Details on his condition were not released.

Police said it turns out the rifle was not loaded.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

