Body cam video of fatal Fort Worth officer-involved shooting shows suspect point gun at officers

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Fort Worth Police Department released body cam video of Wednesday's fatal officer-involved shooting, and it appears to show the suspect point a gun at officers before they opened fire.

Because of "misinformation" going around on social media about the shooting, police "expedited" the release of body camera video, and it was released on Thursday, the day after the shooting.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the Woodhaven area of Fort Worth near East Loop 820 and Interstate 30.

Officers were in the area at about 5:45 p.m. to talk to 18-year-old Amari Malone, who was a person of interest in a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

Advertisement

MORE: Person of interest in recent homicide fatally shot by Fort Worth officers

The body cam videos show officers drive up and try to talk to Malone before he runs away. As officers chase after him, they yell out that he has a gun. The video shows that Malone pulls out a gun from his waistband and points it at officers before they open fire.

“The pursuing officers defended themselves by discharging their firearms,” explained Fort Worth Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus. “Four of the pursuing officers discharged their handgun at Malone. Multiple rounds were fired. Malone was struck one time. Officers immediately started began providing medical attention until MedSTAR emergency medical services could get there.”

FOX 4 obtained a video from the convenience store at the shooting location. Malone was seen pacing back and forth on the side of the store. He raised his shirt at one point, revealing an object tucked in his waistband. You then see police officers rush in and Malone takes off.

The chief says Malone was a person of interest in a recent murder that occurred on Las Vegas Trail on August 5. Detectives received information that Malone was at the Woodhaven location on Wednesday.

Attorney Lee Merritt represents Malone’s family. He says after reviewing the body camera video, it confirms Malone was carrying a firearm. But he says he’s skeptical of Fort Worth PD’s use of enhanced still shots and not sure they tell the whole story.

“I think it would be more appropriate to have my videographers, or any videographer, look over the video and slow it down and show it in motion as opposed to still frames,” the attorney said.

Merritt also questions whether Malone received timely medical treatment. He says he's looking into that and is awaiting the medical examiner's report.

“This family wasn’t looking and is not looking to blame anybody for what happened to their son,” Merritt said. “They just want to know. They wanted answers.”

Merritt believes Malone could have survived had he received care more timely. MedSTAR says it was called at 5:48 p.m., which would have been almost immediately after the shooting, and was allowed to access the patient eight minutes later.

The officers involved have 17, nine, six and three years of experience. All four are on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.