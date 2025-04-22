Denton Co. Commissioner stabbed in the heart with steak knife by grandson, affidavit shows

article

The Brief Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell and her husband, Fred, were stabbed early Monday morning. Commissioner Mitchell is recovering in the hospital. Her husband died from his injuries. The couple's grandson has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



The arrest warrant for 23-year-old Mitchell Blake Reinacher reveals details about early Monday morning when his grandmother and grandfather were stabbed in Lewisville.

Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell and her husband, Fred, were both stabbed. Fred Mitchell did not survive his injuries.

Arrest affidavit reveals details

The Investigation:

According to the warrant, Lewisville 911 dispatch received an emergency call from the home in the 1000 block of Springwood Drive, saying there was a lot of screaming and the call taker could hear what sounded like a physical struggle. The caller was reporting that there was someone there with a knife.

When the patrol officer arrived, they saw a white, four-door vehicle parked in the street in front of the home. The driver's side door was still open, and the headlights were still on.

The officer could hear screaming from inside the home.

The officer went in through the open front door and saw Reinacher standing in the hallway over the body of Fred Mitchell. The officer notes Mitchell was bleeding severely from knife wounds to his chest.

The officer put Reinacher in handcuffs, removed him from the house, and detained him outside.

Related article

Bobbie Mitchell, Reinacher's grandmother, was found inside with knife wounds. She told police her grandson broke into their home and said he was going to kill them. She said he went to the kitchen to get a knife, returned to their bedroom, and began stabbing both her and her husband.

Bobbie Mitchell was taken to the hospital where she had emergency surgery for her heart being wounded by the knife during the stabbing. Fred Mitchell was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Search Warrant

During the search of the home, the arrest affidavit states investigators found a 6-inch serrated steak knife with blood on it, and the blade was bent 90 degrees.

The affidavit says Reinacher had been living with the Mitchells since late 2024. Because of how he parked and left his vehicle, it was an indication that Reinacher did not plan on staying after he went to the home, but "more indicative of someone planning for an immediate getaway."

Reinacher was read his Miranda Warning and the affidavit shows he refused to make a statement.

Reinacher was taken to the Lewisville jail and was later booked into the Denton County Jail. He is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a combined bond of $600,000.