Board meets with TEA officials for the 1st time as state takes over Fort Worth ISD

The Brief The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is taking over Fort Worth ISD due to repeated low state accountability ratings, specifically a now-closed school receiving a fifth failing grade. FWISD board members are scheduled to hold their first meeting with state officials on Thursday for an informal review since the takeover decision. The TEA will eventually replace the elected school board with a board of managers, a move that some local activists view as a hopeful "shakeup."



This is the first meeting since the state takeover and on Thursday school board members are expected to meet with state officials for the first time since the takeover decision.

5 years of failing grades

What we know:

Fort Worth ISD trustees met on Tuesday for the first time since the Texas Education Agency announced it’s taking over the district last week.

Trenace Dorsey-Hollins leads the activist group Parent Shield Fort Worth. Hollins sees opportunity in the takeover.

"Hopeful that this could be a positive change and a shakeup that our district actually needs," said Dorsey-Hollins.

The takeover was a result of ongoing low accountability ratings issued by the state. Last year, the district maintained its C grade and reduced its number of F-rated schools from 31 to 11.

However, a now-closed school received a failing grade for the fifth year, triggering the takeover.

"There is so much I can say about the state takeover of our district," said Dorsey-Hollins.

The board's immediate future

What they're saying:

The public speaker at Tuesday’s meeting believes the district faced unrealistic expectations. Others believe change is necessary.

"The TEA takeover is a resounding affirmation that we will not preserve our district with continued failure and the pursuit of mediocrity," said Dorsey-Hollins.

On Thursday, board members are scheduled to meet for an informal review with state officials. Eventually, the TEA will appoint a board of managers to replace the district’s elected school board members. The superintendent can also re-apply for her job.

"We’re not asking for favors, only fairness."

Despite unknowns, Hollins says her group is excited for change.

"This is more time than ever for us to be engaged, even more than ever before," said Dorsey-Hollins.

What's next:

FOX 4 is awaiting a statement on Thurday's meeting.