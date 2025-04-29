6-foot boa constrictor snake found in tree at Arlington park

article

The Brief An Arlington Parks and Recreation employee spotted a large boa snake in a tree at Veterans Park. Animal service officers were able to rescue the snake that they believe escaped from its owner. Officials remind the public that releasing domesticated pets into the wild is dangerous and inhumane.



An Arlington Parks and Recreation employee spotted a large snake in a tree at Veterans Park on April 23.

The red-tailed boa constrictor measured about 6 feet long. Officials said the snake appeared to be well-cared for and likely escaped from its owner.

Boa snake found in tree at Arlington park

Source: Arlington Animal Services

What we know:

Animal services officers were able to safely rescue the snake from a low-hanging branch. Officials said this type of snake is not capable of surviving on its own in the wild.

What you can do:

Animal services officials remind the public that releasing domesticated pets into the wild is dangerous and inhumane. Pets that have been raised in captivity often cannot survive without human care.

If you know someone who may be missing a red-tailed boa, contact Arlington Animal Services.

What is a red tail boa?

Source: Arlington Animal Services

Dig deeper:

Red-tailed boas are a popular species of pet snake, commonly available through pet stores and breeders.

They can grow up to 11 feet long, weigh as much as 60 pounds, and live 20 to 30 years with proper care.